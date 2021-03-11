Sonim Technologies’ (SONM) Hold Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Sonim Technologies (NASDAQ:SONM)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Oppenheimer in a report released on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

SONM has been the topic of several other reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sonim Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

NASDAQ SONM opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. Sonim Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 3.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 255,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 15,670 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 27.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 84,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 645,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 17.6% during the third quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 543,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 81,571 shares during the period. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in Sonim Technologies by 15.4% during the third quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sonim Technologies Company Profile

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

