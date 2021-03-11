Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target Raised to $40.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. TheStreet raised Sonos from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

NASDAQ:SONO opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.08. Sonos has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $41.99.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $645.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sonos will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sonos news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $686,951.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 600,639 shares of company stock valued at $19,923,896. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SONO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sonos in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Sonos by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Featured Story: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.