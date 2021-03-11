Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of SHC opened at $27.77 on Thursday. Sotera Health has a one year low of $24.05 and a one year high of $29.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.88.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHC shares. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.50 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Sotera Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

