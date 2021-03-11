Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) Updates FY 2021 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.78-0.86 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.68. The company issued revenue guidance of $890-920 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $894.29 million.Sotera Health also updated its FY21 guidance to $0.78-0.86 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Monday. They set an overweight rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $33.50 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an outperform rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a buy rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.55.

Shares of NYSE SHC opened at $27.21 on Wednesday. Sotera Health has a fifty-two week low of $24.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.85.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $216.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.29 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Sotera Health Company Profile

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the United States and internationally. Its sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; and lab services comprise analytical chemistry, medical device, and pharmaceutical lab testing, as well as microbiology testing.

