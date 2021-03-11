South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) Plans Dividend of $0.12

South32 Limited (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) declared a dividend on Monday, March 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOUHY opened at $11.00 on Wednesday. South32 has a fifty-two week low of $4.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of South32 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company primarily in Australia, Southern Africa, North America, and South America. The company has a portfolio of assets producing alumina, aluminum, bauxite, energy and metallurgical coal, manganese ore and alloy, ferronickel, silver, lead, and zinc.

