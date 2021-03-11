Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) PT Raised to $4.50 at Morgan Stanley

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) had its price target upped by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $4.00 to $4.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the energy company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.90% from the stock’s previous close.

SWN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Johnson Rice raised Southwestern Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group downgraded Southwestern Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on Southwestern Energy in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Southwestern Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

Shares of SWN traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $4.46. 270,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,403,295. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.19. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Southwestern Energy had a positive return on equity of 13.06% and a negative net margin of 127.97%. The business had revenue of $779.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.05 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Southwestern Energy will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Fruth Investment Management acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 98.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production, and Marketing segments. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas reservoirs located in Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

