SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

SpartanNash has raised its dividend by 16.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. SpartanNash has a dividend payout ratio of 44.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SpartanNash to earn $2.17 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.9%.

Shares of NASDAQ SPTN opened at $21.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.73. SpartanNash has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $23.94. The company has a market capitalization of $783.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.65 and a 200-day moving average of $18.47.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). SpartanNash had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 0.76%. Research analysts expect that SpartanNash will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SPTN shares. Barclays downgraded shares of SpartanNash from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of SpartanNash in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of SpartanNash in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. SpartanNash currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.50.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 52,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

