SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) Stock Position Lifted by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLRN) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 299,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF were worth $9,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dean Investment Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 243,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,461,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Capital Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 40.0% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,717,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,153,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 748,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,891,000 after buying an additional 26,441 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF stock opened at $30.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.61. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.93 and a fifty-two week high of $30.68.

