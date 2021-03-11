SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Shares Sold by Moors & Cabot Inc.

Moors & Cabot Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,355 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000.

SDY stock opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $67.57 and a 1 year high of $117.60.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

