Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.26% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Spectrum Brands have outperformed the industry in the past six months, which was further boosted by better-than-expected results for first-quarter fiscal 2021. Despite demand and supply-related disruptions stemming from the COVID-19 outbreak, results gained from solid demand for its products, which drove growth in all business categories. Also, continued strength in global pet care category contributed to quarterly growth. Earnings gained from positive product mix, favorable volumes and productivity. Moreover, favorable pricing and productivity related to the Global Productivity Improvement Program aided gross margin. Management lifted the fiscal 2021 view. However, elevated SG&A expenses due to higher marketing investments remain a concern. Also, stiff competition and tough economic environment due to pandemic have been headwinds.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Spectrum Brands from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.67.

Shares of NYSE:SPB opened at $82.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.52, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.94. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $19.59 and a 1-year high of $85.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $1.36. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 13.35% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Spectrum Brands will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spectrum Brands in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

