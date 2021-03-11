Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Price Target Increased to C$47.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$31.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$30.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$28.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$38.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$41.50.

TSE:TOY opened at C$38.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$29.45 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.43. Spin Master has a 52 week low of C$9.73 and a 52 week high of C$42.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.30.

Spin Master Company Profile

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games & puzzles, and plush; remote control and interactive characters; boys action and construction; pre-school and girls; and outdoor.

