Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.72 Per Share

Mar 11th, 2021

Brokerages forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce earnings per share of ($0.72) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.63) and the lowest is ($0.77). Splunk reported earnings per share of ($0.56) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 28.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($0.81) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.55) to ($0.16). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.24) to $1.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS.

SPLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Splunk from $220.00 to $206.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Splunk in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down previously from $240.00) on shares of Splunk in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.11.

Shares of SPLK traded up $4.93 on Friday, reaching $138.84. The stock had a trading volume of 73,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,024. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a PE ratio of -27.99 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $161.99 and a 200 day moving average of $182.42. Splunk has a twelve month low of $93.92 and a twelve month high of $225.89.

In related news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.40, for a total value of $188,189.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,826 shares in the company, valued at $10,850,960.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock valued at $5,909,775. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 219 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 2.0% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the software company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in Splunk by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 883 shares of the software company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in Splunk by 117.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 150 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

