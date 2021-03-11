Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) had its price objective cut by Mizuho from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. Stifel Nicolaus cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Citigroup began coverage on Splunk in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research cut Splunk from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Splunk from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Splunk from $177.00 to $156.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $208.11.

Get Splunk alerts:

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $133.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.84 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Splunk has a 52 week low of $93.92 and a 52 week high of $225.89.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The software company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $745.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.24 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 34.13% and a negative net margin of 34.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Splunk will post -4 EPS for the current year.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $175,000.00. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total value of $87,048.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $3,584,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $5,909,775. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the software company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 74.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,933 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 92.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Splunk by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,436 shares of the software company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Company Profile

Splunk Inc develops and markets software solutions that enable organizations to gain real-time operational intelligence in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Enterprise, a real-time data platform, which include collection, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities; and Splunk Cloud, a cloud service for machine data.

Further Reading: How big is the FinTech market?

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.