Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,292 shares of company stock worth $10,227,683.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT)

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit