Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Position Raised by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 723,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,122 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Sprout Social were worth $32,862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 666,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,262,000 after purchasing an additional 138,287 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,235,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,105,000 after purchasing an additional 27,102 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in Sprout Social by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 876,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,050 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $280,000. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the fourth quarter valued at $17,496,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.30.

In related news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $99,645.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Justyn Russell Howard sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total value of $1,019,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 167,292 shares of company stock worth $10,227,683.

NASDAQ:SPT opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion and a PE ratio of -35.41.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 million. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

