Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market in a report released on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

Shares of SFM stock opened at $24.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $28.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.18.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%.

In other Sprouts Farmers Market news, insider Brandon F. Lombardi sold 4,482 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $106,671.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,739.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 60,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 179.2% during the fourth quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 213,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 137,338 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 819,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 43,871 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the fourth quarter worth about $6,917,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 53,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.