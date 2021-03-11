SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) Plans $0.09 — Dividend

SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) announced a — dividend on Thursday, March 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share by the industrial products company on Wednesday, April 14th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 23rd.

NYSE FLOW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $68.48. 159,411 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 237,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.85. SPX FLOW has a 52-week low of $15.74 and a 52-week high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29.

SPX FLOW (NYSE:FLOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. SPX FLOW had a negative net margin of 12.43% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The company had revenue of $396.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that SPX FLOW will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FLOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research downgraded SPX FLOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SPX FLOW from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.43.

About SPX FLOW

SPX FLOW, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various engineered solutions in the United States, China, Germany, Denmark, France, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Food and Beverage; and Industrial. The Food and Beverage segment offers homogenizers, pumps, valves, separators, and heat exchangers primarily under the APV, Gerstenberg Schroeder, Seital, and Waukesha Cherry-Burrell brands.

