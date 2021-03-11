Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Update

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 233.3% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Investec downgraded shares of Standard Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.43. 10,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,864. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.83. Standard Bank Group has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

