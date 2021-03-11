Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.38), Fidelity Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 5.32%.

STRR stock opened at $2.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.24. Star Equity has a one year low of $1.99 and a one year high of $5.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

About Star Equity

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers imaging and monitoring services to healthcare providers; and contract diagnostic imaging, including computerized tomography (CT), magnetic resonance imaging, positron emission tomography (PET), PET/CT, and nuclear medicine and healthcare services to hospitals, integrated delivery networks, and federal institutions on a long-term contract basis, as well as provisional services to institutions that are in transition.

