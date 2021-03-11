Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.94

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 20316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.