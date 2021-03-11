Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Hits New 1-Year High at $23.94

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.80, with a volume of 20316 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $22.95.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STWD. BTIG Research started coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starwood Property Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.71.

The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 35.03%. On average, analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STWD. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter worth about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 925.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 51.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit