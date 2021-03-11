State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Cuts Stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TRHC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,179,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after acquiring an additional 428,591 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,282,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,610,000 after acquiring an additional 214,080 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 285,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,659,000 after acquiring an additional 115,045 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 330,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,151,000 after acquiring an additional 90,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 86,490 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 15th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $54.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.36.

In other Tabula Rasa HealthCare news, CEO Calvin H. Knowlton sold 2,545 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $102,334.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 835,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,608,603.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,993 shares of company stock worth $6,647,327. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TRHC stock opened at $37.29 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.24. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a one year low of $30.12 and a one year high of $69.31. The firm has a market cap of $920.39 million, a P/E ratio of -14.02 and a beta of 1.05.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, research analysts predict that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. Its proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks. The company offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patients' medication-related information; and MedWise that provides medication decision support components for clients seeking to manage their medication risk and improve medication outcomes, and patient relationships by enhancing their existing systems.

