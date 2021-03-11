State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,323 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.07% of Anika Therapeutics worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 8.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $284,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $350,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 768.1% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 148,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 131,783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANIK opened at $34.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.48, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Anika Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.47.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Anika Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5.18% and a positive return on equity of 2.63%. On average, research analysts forecast that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANIK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research raised shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated joint preservation, restoration, and regenerative solutions company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead products include HYALOMATRIX for the treatment of skin wounds, such as pressure ulcers, diabetic foot ulcers, and deep second-degree burns; and MEROGEL, a woven fleece nasal packing.

