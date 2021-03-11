State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $442,000 Stake in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Stride were worth $442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.9% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 68,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Stride by 20.6% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Stride by 1.5% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kevin Chavous sold 22,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $509,229.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,272. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shaun Mcalmont sold 19,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $508,660.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,665.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Stride in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Stride from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Stride currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.60.

Stride stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.06 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.48.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. Stride had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $376.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Stride’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Stride

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. The company offers managed public school programs, which offer an integrated package of systems, services, products, and professional services that K12 administers to support an online or blended public school, including administrative support, information technology and provisioning, academic support, curriculum, learning systems, and instructional services.

