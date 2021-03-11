State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 4,630 Shares of American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,885 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.08% of American Vanguard worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $152,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $158,000. 76.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get American Vanguard alerts:

AVD stock opened at $20.78 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.75. American Vanguard Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.35. The company has a market cap of $629.38 million, a P/E ratio of 56.16 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet raised American Vanguard from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

American Vanguard Profile

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD).

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.