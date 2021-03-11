State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 650 Shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Schweitzer-Mauduit International were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,789,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,600,000 after acquiring an additional 355,043 shares during the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its position in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,784,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,616,000 after acquiring an additional 88,643 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,805,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,867,000 after buying an additional 170,265 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,251,000 after buying an additional 69,297 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schweitzer-Mauduit International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 594,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,081,000 after purchasing an additional 17,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock opened at $48.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $42.85 and a 200-day moving average of $36.91. Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. has a one year low of $20.00 and a one year high of $50.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20 and a beta of 1.11.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 19.15%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Schweitzer-Mauduit International’s payout ratio is 49.58%.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International Profile

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Advanced Materials & Structures and Engineered Papers. The Advanced Materials & Structures segment manufactures and sells resin-based rolled goods, such as nets, films, and meltblown materials for filtration, transportation, construction and infrastructure, medical, and industrial end-markets.

