State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 670 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,475 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 670 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in G-III Apparel Group were worth $486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,110,728 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $168,806,000 after purchasing an additional 728,688 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $7,866,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the fourth quarter worth about $7,754,000. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 310.6% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 372,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,890,000 after purchasing an additional 282,126 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in G-III Apparel Group during the third quarter worth about $2,882,000. 96.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200-day moving average of $20.69. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $2.96 and a 1 year high of $32.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 2.76.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.52. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 3.91% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $826.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $14.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.09.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

