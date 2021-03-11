Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) Shares Sold by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 46.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,807 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.8% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 203,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,814,000 after buying an additional 24,651 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 13.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 53,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,348,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,733,000 after buying an additional 260,190 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 100,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 46,253 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its position in Steel Dynamics by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 75,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,794,000 after buying an additional 19,047 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on STLD. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Steel Dynamics from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Steel Dynamics stock opened at $47.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.83 and its 200-day moving average is $35.45. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.98 and a 12 month high of $48.43.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 5.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.26%.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including rounds, angles, flats, reinforcing bars, and channels and specialty steel sections.

