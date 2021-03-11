Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Price Target Raised to C$56.50

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Laurentian from C$52.00 to C$56.50 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Laurentian’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.20% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$47.50 to C$51.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Stella-Jones from C$53.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Shares of SJ stock traded up C$0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$49.91. 86,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,456. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$47.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.76. The company has a market cap of C$3.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.58. Stella-Jones has a fifty-two week low of C$23.34 and a fifty-two week high of C$50.54.

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

