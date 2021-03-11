Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Stellantis (OTCMKTS:PUGOY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stellantis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:PUGOY opened at $27.28 on Friday. Stellantis has a 52-week low of $9.62 and a 52-week high of $29.99. The stock has a market cap of $24.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Stellantis N.V. operates as an automaker and mobility provider worldwide. It offers various luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; and pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and light commercial vehicles, as well as mobility, financial, and parts and service brands. The company offers its products under the Abarth, Chrysler, Dodge, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Opel, Ram, Free2Move, Alfa Romeo, CitroÃ«n, DS Automobiles, Fiat Professional, Lancia, Mopar, Peugeot, Vauxhall, and Leasys brands.

