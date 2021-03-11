Stephen X. Graham Sells 3,000 Shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Stephen X. Graham sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.98, for a total transaction of $2,138,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,281,536. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of MSTR opened at $715.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,966.58 and a beta of 1.59. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $1,315.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $764.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $372.18.

MSTR has been the subject of several research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MicroStrategy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,398,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 102.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of MicroStrategy by 257.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 93 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.81% of the company’s stock.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

