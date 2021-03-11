Steven Menneto Sells 17,394 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of NYSE PII opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $137.68.
Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.
About Polaris
Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.
