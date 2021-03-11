Steven Menneto Sells 17,394 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) insider Steven Menneto sold 17,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.84, for a total value of $2,258,436.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,472,106.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $133.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 404.21 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.87. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.35 and a twelve month high of $137.68.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.87%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Polaris from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Polaris from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PII. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Polaris in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

