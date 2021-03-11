Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Boosts Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in BlackRock by 199.7% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 9,408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,788,000 after acquiring an additional 6,269 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 22,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,543,000 after acquiring an additional 8,489 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,843 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,153,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,343 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.97, for a total transaction of $2,046,716.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,418 shares of company stock valued at $29,492,515 in the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $698.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.69 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $716.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $663.56.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 48.85%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BLK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.