Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 427,823 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,727 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in AT&T by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,726 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,481 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.12.

Shares of T stock opened at $29.99 on Tuesday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The stock has a market cap of $213.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

