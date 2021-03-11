Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $6.46 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY) by 23.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,602 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $6,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GSY. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 43.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 32.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 362,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,332,000 after buying an additional 89,468 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $564,000. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.6% in the third quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 33,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,466,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,592,000 after purchasing an additional 156,204 shares during the period.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $50.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 12 month low of $46.87 and a 12 month high of $50.60.

