Stifel Nicolaus Increases Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) Price Target to $40.00

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sonos from a sell rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Sonos from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Sonos from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Sonos from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sonos from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Get Sonos alerts:

Shares of SONO opened at $39.71 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -158.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.68. Sonos has a 1 year low of $6.58 and a 1 year high of $41.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.08.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $645.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.86 million. Sonos had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Anna Fraser sold 12,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $301,190.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,445 shares in the company, valued at $686,951.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 426,697 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total transaction of $15,352,558.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 600,639 shares of company stock worth $19,923,896 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in Sonos during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in Sonos during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Sonos by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sonos in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.