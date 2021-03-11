STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “STMicroelectronics is a global independent semiconductor company which designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of semiconductor integrated circuits and discrete devices used in a wide variety of microelectronic applications, including telecommunications systems, computer systems, consumer products, automotive products and industrial automation and control systems. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Cowen upped their target price on STMicroelectronics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Berenberg Bank upgraded STMicroelectronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.75.

STMicroelectronics stock opened at $34.61 on Thursday. STMicroelectronics has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $43.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.77 and its 200-day moving average is $35.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that STMicroelectronics will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STM. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in STMicroelectronics by 121.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

