Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Cheniere Energy Put Options (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 7,277 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 2,112% compared to the typical volume of 329 put options.

Cheniere Energy stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $73.80. 28,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,599,954. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.60. Cheniere Energy has a fifty-two week low of $27.06 and a fifty-two week high of $75.21. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The energy company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($1.42). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LNG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America raised Cheniere Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James raised Cheniere Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Cheniere Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.55.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director Vicky A. Bailey sold 1,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $96,332.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,255,104. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Cumberland Partners Ltd bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 735.0% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 23-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Article: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.