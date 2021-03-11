Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU)

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,942 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 240% compared to the typical daily volume of 865 call options.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $191.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.63.

NYSE:EDU opened at $159.75 on Thursday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a one year low of $102.01 and a one year high of $199.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $168.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.41 and a beta of 0.95.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.18. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 12.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New Oriental Education & Technology Group will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,919,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,536,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,282,000 after buying an additional 1,011,588 shares during the last quarter. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,183,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 71,495.9% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 759,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,565,000 after buying an additional 758,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 5,994.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 509,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 501,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

