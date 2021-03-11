Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on AirNet Technology (NASDAQ:ANTE)

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 6,705 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 790% compared to the typical daily volume of 753 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANTE opened at $4.19 on Thursday. AirNet Technology has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $6.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.85.

Get AirNet Technology alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AirNet Technology stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) by 35.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 363,011 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,688 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.89% of AirNet Technology worth $334,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a network of digital (television) TV screens on planes operated by 7 airlines; and gas station media network, as well as other outdoor media advertising platforms in gas stations.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for AirNet Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AirNet Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.