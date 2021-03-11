StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.41. Approximately 3,626,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,037,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $62,928,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Company Profile (NASDAQ:STNE)

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit