StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) Trading 8.1% Higher

StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)’s stock price was up 8.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $77.26 and last traded at $76.41. Approximately 3,626,868 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 78% from the average daily volume of 2,037,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.71.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STNE shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.90.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.01 and its 200-day moving average is $69.33. The company has a market cap of $21.19 billion, a PE ratio of 125.26 and a beta of 2.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo during the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $288,922,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in StoneCo in the fourth quarter worth about $62,928,000. Institutional investors own 61.47% of the company’s stock.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

