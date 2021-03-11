StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Mar 11th, 2021

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STNE opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

About StoneCo

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Earnings History for StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE)

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit