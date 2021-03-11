StoneCo (STNE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of STNE opened at $70.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 2.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.23. StoneCo has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $95.12.

Get StoneCo alerts:

STNE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of StoneCo from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of StoneCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. StoneCo has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.90.

StoneCo Ltd. provides financial technology solutions to clients and integrated partners to conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels in Brazil. It distributes its solutions, principally through proprietary Stone Hubs, which offer hyper-local sales and services; and technology and solutions to digital merchants through sales and technical personnel and software vendors, as well as sells solutions to brick-and-mortar and digital merchants through sales team.

See Also: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for StoneCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.