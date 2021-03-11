Strategic Financial Planning Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Strategic Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,817 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Strategic Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,986,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782,759 shares during the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 430,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $85.08. 64,644 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,868,458. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $86.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $76.49 and a twelve month high of $89.59.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%.

