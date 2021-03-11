Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG) Reaches New 1-Year High at $7.27

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:SMFG) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.27 and last traded at $7.27, with a volume of 14384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SMFG. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.16. The stock has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SMFG. Infini Master Fund purchased a new position in Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,044,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,960,048 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,497,000 after purchasing an additional 651,928 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth $2,526,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $2,013,000. Finally, Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth $1,934,000. 1.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group (NYSE:SMFG)

Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial banking, leasing, securities, consumer finance, and other services primarily in Japan. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Business Unit, Retail Business Unit, International Business Unit, and Global Markets Business Unit.

