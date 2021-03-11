SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Sets New 52-Week High at $7.37

SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $7.37 and last traded at $7.33, with a volume of 5540 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.16.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 9th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of SunCoke Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $611.11 million, a PE ratio of 81.67 and a beta of 1.20.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.76%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 225.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,322,296 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608,317 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453,035 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SunCoke Energy by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,081,525 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $56,906,000 after buying an additional 451,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in SunCoke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $1,796,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (NYSE:SXC)

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

