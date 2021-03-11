Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Stock Position Lessened by Phoenix Holdings Ltd.

Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) by 65.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 336,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 632,496 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Sunnova Energy International were worth $15,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 146.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,581,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,399,000 after purchasing an additional 5,695,606 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,998,000 after acquiring an additional 285,142 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the 3rd quarter worth about $93,219,000. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,799,000 after purchasing an additional 210,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,209,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,784,000 after acquiring an additional 387,006 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.80, for a total value of $122,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kris W. Hillstrand sold 88,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $4,352,409.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 61,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,013,077.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,417,451 shares of company stock worth $142,482,994 in the last quarter.

Shares of Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $35.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.75 and a beta of 2.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.77 and its 200-day moving average is $40.99. Sunnova Energy International Inc. has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $38.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.41 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

NOVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Sunnova Energy International from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised Sunnova Energy International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $35.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Sunnova Energy International from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Sunnova Energy International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.92.

Sunnova Energy International Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services.

