Super League Gaming (SLGG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Super League Gaming (NASDAQ:SLGG) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SLGG opened at $5.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.56. Super League Gaming has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $9.10.

A number of analysts have issued reports on SLGG shares. Alliance Global Partners lowered Super League Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Super League Gaming in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Super League Gaming currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Super League Gaming, Inc operates an amateur esports content network. The company engages in capturing, generating, aggregating, and distributing content in various esports through social media, live streaming, and video-on-demand, as well as continuous gameplay and leaderboards. It offers Framerate, an independent social video esports network with user-generated reels; and Minehut, a social and gameplay forum for the avid Minecraft community.

