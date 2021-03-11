SuperFarm Market Capitalization Tops $123.43 Million (SUPER)

SuperFarm (CURRENCY:SUPER) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One SuperFarm coin can now be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00002130 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, SuperFarm has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar. SuperFarm has a market cap of $123.43 million and $327,432.00 worth of SuperFarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000025 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000153 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000266 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.74 or 0.00224956 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00022974 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SuperFarm

SuperFarm (CRYPTO:SUPER) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. SuperFarm’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,500,000 coins. SuperFarm’s official Twitter account is @SuperFarmDao

According to CryptoCompare, “SuperCoin (SUPER) is an X11 PoW/PoS hybrid that has a 90 second block time and a difficulty retargetting each block. The PoS block time is 20 seconds per block with a high first year annual rate of 100%, dropping to 50% in year 2, and a final 1% in year 3. The PoW payout halves the block reward every 45 days from an initial 512 SUPER, to a minimum of 1 coin per block. There are also superblocks every 3 hours of 4x the normal payout, every day of 16x the normal payout, and every five days 128x the normal payout. There was a 5% premine for IPOing the coin. “

SuperFarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperFarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperFarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SuperFarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

