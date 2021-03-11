Superior Drilling Products (SDPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Superior Drilling Products (NYSEAMERICAN:SDPI) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of SDPI opened at $0.99 on Wednesday. Superior Drilling Products has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.54 and its 200 day moving average is $0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $25.26 million, a P/E ratio of -8.96 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Superior Drilling Products alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Superior Drilling Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Superior Drilling Products, Inc, a drilling and completion tool technology company, innovates, designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, rents, and repairs drilling and completion tools in the United States, Canada, and the Middle East. Its drilling solutions include Drill-N-Ream, a dual-section wellbore conditioning tool; Strider, a drill string oscillation system; V-Stream, an advanced conditioning system; and dedicated reamer stingers.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Drilling Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Drilling Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.