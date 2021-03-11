Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 4.73%.

SGRY traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $41.98. The stock had a trading volume of 535,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,010. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.34. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 3.18.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SGRY shares. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Surgery Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $36.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.94.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and related services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

