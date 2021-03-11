SVB Leerink Increases Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) Price Target to $126.00

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) had its target price raised by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $125.00 to $126.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 46.94% from the company’s current price. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Sarepta Therapeutics’ Q1 2021 earnings at ($2.12) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($2.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.88) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($8.33) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on SRPT. Raymond James downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $192.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $108.00 price objective (down previously from $215.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Sarepta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.27.

Get Sarepta Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $85.75 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.37. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.97 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $181.83.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($2.40) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.99) by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $145.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 61.62% and a negative net margin of 121.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.16) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sarepta Therapeutics will post -8.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,527,075. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SRPT. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 346.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,605,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $365,830,000 after buying an additional 2,021,091 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,747,000. Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $38,618,000. Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,065,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics by 438.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 149,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,847,000 after buying an additional 121,540 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sarepta Therapeutics

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

Featured Article: Rule of 72

Receive News & Ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sarepta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.