Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY) Sets New 1-Year High at $24.66

Shares of Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $24.66 and last traded at $24.57, with a volume of 25905 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.21.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SSREY shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $31.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.05 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.73.

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.